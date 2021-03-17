Janet Marie Huston
January 14, 1955 - February 23, 2021
Janet Marie Huston age 66, passed away on February 23, 2021. She was born January 14, 1955, in Pueblo, Colorado to Jack and Jerry Moran. Jan worked as an armed security guard for IRS in Ogden, Utah for twenty-plus years. She loved her job and made many long-lasting friendships. Janet is survived by her daughter Kaite Smith, two grandsons Hayden and Whalyn, and three sisters, Jackie Romero (Texas), Joyce Miller (Alex, Colorado), and Judy Bacon. (Utah) Two special Aunts, Florence Bush, and Sara Dixon, (Max) both reside in Colorado. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, and her beloved cat Tommy all of who loved her very much. She is preceded in death by her parents, three nieces, Alexandria and Amber (twins), and Melissa Dawn Thompson. Jan had many wonderful friends, too many to mention, you know who you are. Jan will be missed by her family, her friends, and her friends that became family. There will be a celebration of life held at Provident Mortuary at 3800 Washington Blvd. South Ogden, Utah from 1 pm to 4 pm on March 20, 2021. Please come celebrate the life of Jan and share the memories of this wonderful woman.