Janet Wise Pendley died May 17, 2020 of prolonged illness at the age of 65.
She was born December 7, 1954 in Logan, Utah to a family with pioneer heritage. She was preceded in death by her father Earl Grant Wise and is survived by her mother Charlyne Wise, her husband Terry Pendley, her former husband James Sawdey the father of her two children Laura Sawdey Boyle and Eric Sawdey, surviving.
Laura is the mother of Brooklyn Boyle, Janet's only biological grandchild with whom she felt a special connection. Also surviving is Carlie Boyle a delightful step-grandchild. In addition, as the oldest of five children, Janet is survived by four brothers Wise, Jay, Dale, Paul, and Kent.
In life Jan, as she preferred to be called, was a good person who knew the meaning of love and cared about others. Professionally, as a clinical social worker and administrator at Davis Behavioral Health she worked to enhance the lives of those contending with mental illness.
Janet faced death with courage, quiet dignity, and a sweetness of spirit that will not be forgotten. In the language of the 17th century poet John Done she was involved in mankind and, therefore; never need send to know for whom the Bell Tolls: It Tolls for her. She will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Due to Covid-19 the family would like people attending the services to follow the social distancing and wear masks.
Interment, Garland Cemetery, Garland, Utah.
