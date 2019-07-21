Janette K. 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save TeahanJanette K. Teahan, 84, passed away July 17, 2019.Services entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Articles2 killed, 5 injured after truck drives off road in northeastern Weber CountyLocation announced for new Latter-day Saints temple in LaytonOgden Police identify 47-year-old man killed in car crash on Washington Boulevard, Canfield DriveMan arrested, building evacuated after bomb threat phoned into Lowe's store in RiverdaleTeen pleads guilty to lesser charge in connection with 2017 murder of Ogden womanBenjamin Thomas Peterson4 arrested in Davis County after alleged drug dealer reportedly robbed at gunpointCourt documents link recent Layton robbery to fatal Ogden police shooting, 2018 gas station robberyWeber County man killed in Afghanistan to be buried in North OgdenRichard Leon Alder MD +29 Multimedia PHOTOS: Science Lab demolished at Weber State University Jul 18, 2019 0 A demolition crew tore down the science lab on Weber State University's campus on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Latest News Emily Isaacson, S-E 2018-19 Female Prep Athlete of the Year Bottom Line trivia Make your voice heard; join TX. staff The TX. 10: Required school books that are actually interesting Space exploration brings people together Peru: Seeking new heights in hiking, service Ogden Raptors win 12th straight to claim 1,000th franchise victory Weber Innovation Center holds coding, robotics summer programs