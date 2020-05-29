March 13, 1929 ~ May 2020
Janice Austin Lindquist, 91, passed away on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020.
She was born on March 13, 1929, in Ogden, Utah, along with her identical twin, Joyce, who she missed dearly. She was the daughter of Frank W. and Alta May Coleman Austin.
She was a graduate of Ogden High School, Class of 1947. She married H. W. ^Nick^ Lindquist in 1950, in San Francisco, California, where they spent their early years. Married for 32 years, they later divorced. Together they had two sons and two daughters.
Janice is survived by a daughter, Jody (Arlen) Jarrett; sons, Troy (Kristy) Lindquist, Tracy (Lisa) Lindquist; and son-in-law, Dave (Sherry) Buckway; grandchildren, Carly (Brandon), Ashley, Nick (Tiffany), Kerry, Signe, Tor, as well as seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank S. Austin and Harold C. Austin and her twin sister, Joyce A. Urry; her daughter, Michelle Buckway; and granddaughter, Brooke Jarrett.
A Memorial Service to honor her life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at the Ogden City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
A special thanks to those who shared their kindness with Janice, including Lorena and Rosa, together with those who cared for her at The Lodge-RMC in Heber City, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute at: www.huntsmancancer.org.
Condolences may be shared at: