January 11, 1938 ~ March 14, 2020
Janice Barker Stark, born January 11, 1938, Ogden, Utah, passed away after a short illness March 14, 2020 at Saint Mary's Hospital in Reno, Nevada. She worked as an X-ray technician at McKay-Dee Hospital and Tanner Clinic while she lived in Ogden, UT. A Reno resident since 1973, Janice worked in local medical clinics until her retirement. Up until her admission to hospital, she was active in several local crochet groups, volunteering her time to teach others how to knit and crochet, and making, over the years, hundreds of afghans and hats for Kids Kottage, "preemies,"^and the Ladies Assistance League, as well as other charitable organizations. She was an avid and inspired gardener, a balloon race fan (even working on a Chase crew), a master knitter and crocheter, and a tireless supporter of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whose adventures she cheered, and whose gymnastics meets, baseball, and football games she attended, rain or shine. Jan ("Nonnie") will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and neighbors.
Janice graduated from Weber High School in 1956. She married Jim Anderson, of Ogden, in 1958. Together they had two sons, Jeffrey Anderson and John Anderson. They later divorced, and in 1973 Janice moved with her sons to Reno and married John Stark in Virginia City. When their sons were growing up, they were active staff at Tannenbaum Ski Hill & Construction Company. Throughout their lives they enjoyed fishing and camping at Lahontan Reservoir and exploring Nevada's back roads and hidden places.
Janice was preceded in death by John Stark. She is survived by her son, Jeff Anderson, his daughter, Amanda (Brendan) Penrose and great-granddaughters, Cheyenne and Mariana; his daughter, Jessica (Johnathan) Haines and great-grandchildren, Parker, Landon, Caden, McKenzie, and Mason; her son, John Anderson (Christina Robertson) and his son, August Anderson; her step-son, Ken Stark (Christy) and grandsons, K.J. and Lucas; her sister, Lana Tolman and children (LeeAnn, Kent, and Holli); her sister, Marilyn (Darrell) Hargis and children (Michael, Scott, and Angela); her sister-in-law, Judy (Ed) Macner and niece (Ira); her extended family, Dave and Charlotte Keller, daughter, Stacey (Joe Mac) Sellers, and children, Colton, Jackson, and Mackenzie Jo; Jerod Keller; Austin Keller, and son, Landon. She is also survived by nieces, Susan, Kristin, Nancy, and Diane Stark, and their families, and two great-nephews and one great-niece.
Thank you to the staff at St. Mary's Hospital for their care during Janice's hospital stay.
As per her request, no service will be held. Donations to the Arthritis Foundation are welcome.