Janice Bowcutt Archibald, 78, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.
Janice was born February 20, 1941, in Tremonton, Utah, the daughter of Nancy Nielsen and Arbon M. Bowcutt; she attended Garland Elementary and graduated from Bear River High School.
Janice married Spencer Doyle Archibald on February 21, 1959, in Garland, Utah; their marriage was later sealed in the Logan Temple, February 1964. The couple have been long-time residents of Brigham City for 51 years and spent their summers in Alaska for the past 20 years.
Janice was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as Relief Society President, Primary President, Young Women's President, Stake Relief Society President, Stake Young Women's Presidency and numerous other positions in the church. She had the great opportunity to serve a mission with Spencer in the Palmyra New York Temple, and was appointed to serve in the Ogden and Alaska Temples; she also volunteered at the Soup Kitchen for many years.
Janice loved her family and extended family. She made everyone feel welcome in her homes and her life. She enjoyed crocheting where she made a blanket for every baby born into the family and ward. Many have sent pictures and cards for these special gifts. She loved quilting, ceramics, bowling, and playing softball in her youth. She was a competitive fisherwoman - holding many records in our family. She enjoyed traveling after Spencer retired going all over the U.S. from Alaska to New York. Janice was loving, outgoing, selfless in service to others in need, and always had a smile for everyone she met.
Surviving is her loving husband Spencer; children Craig (JaLynne) Archibald, Curtis (Sheila) Archibald, Wendy (Clark) Poulsen, and Brandon Archibald; 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Also, siblings Deanna (Richard) White, Jay (Ethel Mae) Bowcutt, and Val (Kristie) Bowcutt.
Preceded in death by her parents Arbon and Nan Bowcutt, grandson Matthew Archibald and sister Nadine (Burke) Svedin.
Special thanks to CNS Hospice for their tender loving care of Janice, and the Huntsman Cancer Hospital.
Funeral services will be Friday, February 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Box Elder Stake Center, 420 S. 800 W., Brigham City, UT.
A viewing will be Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City and on Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Church.
Interment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Huntsman Cancer Institute at http://thehuntsman.org/give.