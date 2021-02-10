JANICE EILEEN HOVER GALBRAITH
1940 - 2021
Janice Eileen Hover Galbraith, loved and cherished Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and Friend returned to her Heavenly Father Sunday, February 7, 2021. She was born September 19, 1940 in Omaha, Nebraska. Jan was the 3rd oldest in a family of 5 sisters and 3 brothers (Irene Mack, Marilyn Rogers, Ronnie Hover, Gary Hover, Sandy Avondet, Rick Hover, Sherry Hughs, Debbie Hover).
Jan married Verlin Ren Galbraith on October 31, 1958. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake temple in 1968.
Jan worked at IRS for many years in Ogden Ut, retiring in 1977. After retiring from IRS she worked for Phil Barber and Winegars Food stores as the bookkeeper. Jan ran for public office in the town of Sunset, UT. She served on the city council from 1996 to 1997 when she was appointed Mayor. She went on to win the next election cycle and then serve 9 more years.
Jan was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings over the years including Primary teacher, YW President, RS President, and Gospel Doctrine teacher.
Jan had many hobbies but some of her favorites were camping, quilting, sewing, cooking and spending time with her Grandkids. Jan was a gifted writer especially writing poetry.
She was preceded in death by her parents (Mervin and Mildred Hover), a sister Marilyn Rogers, 3 brothers (Gary Hover, Ronnie Hover, Rick Hover), and her husband of 44 years Verlin Ren Galbraith.
Jan was proud of her 3 children Michelle Swenson (Ty), Dennis Galbraith (Lorraine McDermott), and Robert Galbraith. She was most proud of her 11 grandkids and 30 great grandkids.
The family would like to thank the staff and medical workers at McKay Dee, Davis Hospital and Rocky Mt. Care Center for their kindness and help during the past few weeks.
Services will be Saturday, February 13, 2021, 1:00 PM at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT 84067. With a viewing on Friday, February 12, 2021 6:00-8:00 pm also at Myers. Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, North Ogden, Utah. Please be aware of COVID restrictions. Social distance and masks are required.
The funeral services will be live-streamed on Jan's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com.