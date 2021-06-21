Janice Green Mortensen
April 18, 1947-June 15, 2021
Janice (Jan) Mortensen was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She returned home suddenly to her Heavenly Father Tuesday, June 15, 2021 from complications of Kidney failure.
She was born on April 18, 1947 in Lynwood California to Clifton Green and Pauline McClellan Green. She is the oldest of six children. Her family later moved to Utah where she graduated from Clearfield High School. She married Michael E Shupe on December 15, 1965 and they had four children. She later divorced and married Grant C Mortensen on June 15, 1977 and gained four boys through that marriage. They combined their families and together raised their eight children.
Jan worked many years as a civilian at Hill Airforce Base. She also worked for the IRS, US Forest Service, and as medical transcriber.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many capacities including the nursery, primary, cub scout leader, youth Sunday school, relief society, and a temple worker. Together, she and Grant served a 24-month mission for the family history center in Salt Lake City and served as members of the pastoral care committee at McKay Dee Hospital for seven years.
She was a charter member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and started her membership in 2002 as Captain where she served a total of three times. She also kept a journaling history of their DUP Camp through photos and creating scrapbooks.
She loved art and was blessed with many artistic talents. She loved to paint, scrapbook, do crafts and embroider. Her personalized birthday cards were loved by all who received them.
Jan is survived by her husband of 44 years, Grant, her children, Staci (Craig), Shannon, Aaron (Rachel), Bobbi (Mitch), step children, Alan (Sidney), Byron, Cory (Jume), Darin (Angie), her sister Sheryl (Craig), 3 brothers Val (Jan'E), Vance and David (Susan). She has 29 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren with one on the way. She was preceded in death by both her parents, her brother Gary, two grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 22 from 6-8 pm and Wednesday June 23 from 9:45-10:45 am. Funeral services will be Wednesday June 23 at 11:00 am. All services will be held at the church meetinghouse located at 5191 Old Post Road, Ogden UT 84403. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the National Kidney Foundation or the American Kidney Fund.