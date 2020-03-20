Janice "Jan"^Wynell Jaco Garoutte passed away peacefully at home with family on March 18, 2020. She was born on April 2, 1941 in Paris, Texas to Opal and Earl Jaco.
Jan was raised in Bonham, Texas. Jan held several jobs as a child including picking cotton and being a carhop at a local drive in. She later met Jess Garoutte and the two were married and later divorced. They had two sons': Dick and Roger.
Jan and her family moved to Utah in 1963 and settled in Weber county. Jan worked in several restaurants over the years, as a waitress, and was a familiar face to many in the area, even years later after her waitressing days. She worked for Autoliv and as a contractor at H.A.F.B. She semi-retired and was a People Greeter at Walmart, where she enjoyed running into many of the people she knew as a waitress.
She was a wonderful mother, friend, and grandma. She was lovingly referred to as Grandma Red by her grandchildren. She was never afraid to tackle a project on her own. She loved watching the Utah Jazz and taking the occasional trip to Wendover with her friends.
Jan is survived by her two sons': Dick (Susanne) Garoutte of Clearfield, UT and Roger (Joanie) Garoutte of Reno, NV, 4 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, Her brother Allen of Dallas, Texas and nephew Danny. She was loved by all that knew her and is preceded in death by her mother Opal, cousin Francis and dear friend Jackie.
A limited viewing will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, UT. Please remain in your car upon arrival until you are asked to come into the building.
In lieu of flowers the family asks to send donations to the Alzheimer's Association.
We want to thank those at Applegate and individuals that have provided care for Jan over the years. A very special thank you to Susanne for her loving care and time spent caring for Jan.
