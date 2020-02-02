May 9, 1937 ~ January 25, 2020
Janice Marie Callahan. Born May 9, 1937, in San Francisco, CA passed away peacefully in her home on January 25, 2020. Jan is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Bob Callahan (he always said he would never make it to 50 and he was right again one last time!).
Jan is survived by her daughters Mary Callahan-Lopez (Dagoberto) and Kerry Isola (Michael); her grand children Katelynn and Aidan Lopez; and her step-grandsons Nicolas, Corbin and Jayden Isola. Both daughters and their families reside in North Carolina.
The Callahan's moved to Ogden in 1988 with the Union Pacific Railroad. Jan retired in 1997 and focused on her passion for volunteering, crafts, gardening, travel, friendships and love of animals.
She and Bob took two bus tours through Europe and enjoyed several cruises including the Baltics, Mediterranean, Caribbean, and Scandinavia.
Jan loved gardening and regularly entered her prized begonias in the Weber County and Davis County Fairs, winning first prize in both. She spent twenty plus years as a volunteer tax preparer with the AARP senior tax program doing taxes at the Clearfield Senior Center and for those confined to their homes.
Jan was an active member of the Union Pacific Employee's Club, "the Old Timers,"^locally serving as the club's president for five-plus years and nationally serving on the executive committee for six years; holding the positions of secretary, treasurer (twice), VP of Transportation and VP of Public Relations.
In her later years, she discovered her love for supporting the Best Friends Animal Society; volunteering for two years making animals play toys and blankets of all kinds and enjoying the experience of spending time at their sanctuary in Knabb, UT.
Jan had many meaningful friendships over the years and was especially grateful for the beautiful friendships forged with neighbors the Boswell's, the Ambrose's, the Stanger's, the Nielsson's, the Clawson's and the Phillips^.
Jan wanted to express her sincere gratitude to both Nancy Fraser and Mary Lou Torres for their friendship and comforting care they provided over the years. Jan wanted to express her appreciation to Dr. John Hemmersmeir, his nurse, Wendy, and his office staff; Dr. Michael Florence and his hygienist, Amber; and Dr. Robert Payne for the wonderful care they provided, "I could always count on all of them to run circles for me and make sure I had what I needed."
They were all just marvelous and always made me feel like I was a special patient.^And lastly, Jan wanted to let the staff at Pineview Transitional Rehabilitation know how much she appreciated the kind and gentle care she received as well as all the hugs and kisses from staff during her numerous stays.
Jan asked not to have a memorial service, but rather to remember with a smile the good memories she shared. As a part of the University of Utah's body donor program, Jan's name will be etched on the Celebration of Life Donor Monument located at 300 E 500 S, Salt Lake City later this year; donors will be honored in a formal ceremony held in late August 2020.
Jan had two organizations that were near and dear to her heart, should you like to make a memorial donation in her memory she asked that you please consider: Union Pacific Employee Club Friend to Friend, c/o Richard Baldwin, 303 Pickwicket, Conway, AR 72032 or Best Friends Animal Society, 2005 S. 1100 E., Salt Lake City, UT 84106. Donations to both organizations go directly to their efforts of goodwill.