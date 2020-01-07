February 22, 1935 ~ January 2, 2020
Our loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, sister and friend, Janice Nielsen Green, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020.
Janice was born on February 22, 1935, in Hyrum at home. She was born to Arnold W. Nielsen and Ada Christa Nielsen. Janice was raised in Hyrum and graduated from South Cache High School. She attended Utah State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in education.
She married her High School sweetheart, Fred Green on September 26, 1956, in the Logan LDS Temple.
Janice was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held many callings. Fred and Janice served two missions, the first to Peoria, Illinois, and the second to Winter Quarters, Nebraska.
She enjoyed needle point, knitting, crocheting, gardening and traveling. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, one son-in-law, Lance Holman, and a grandson, Ryan Bowen.
She is survived by her husband; seven children, Lynn (Susan) Green of North Logan, Alan (Maureen) Green of Pleasant View, Nedra (David) Bowen of Burley ID, Sharon Cosgrove of West Jordan, Dale (Lynette) Green of Perry, Wade (Mandi) Green of Hyrum, Diane (Bryce) Ricks of Herriman; 36 grandkids; 31 great-grandkids; a sister-in-law, Aldeen Nielsen.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Brigham City 21st Ward building, 865 South 300 West at 11:00 a.m. Viewings will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 6 to 8:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City and on Tuesday prior to the service at the church from 10:00-10:40 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your choice in Janice's name.
The family wishes to thank The Gables Assisted Living & Memory Care staff for the care they gave to Janice. Also a huge thanks to the neighbors and friends that have been so thoughtful to Fred and Janice.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
