Janice Radford McDermott
Janice Radford McDermott, 72, died in West Point, Utah on May 16, 2021.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the West Point Lakeside Stake Center, 855 N. 4000 W., West Point. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary, 869 S. 2000 W. Syracuse and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Services will be streamed by going to: https://us05web.zoom.us/j/6450532821?pwd=cUdUdXcyV1hVKzhUT1orbys2R2NVdz09
Meeting ID: 645 053 2821
Passcode: pzq9j2
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.