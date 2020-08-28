Janice Ruth Mower Frandsen
Janice Ruth Mower Frandsen, 85, was called to serve on the other side of the veil on Monday, August 24, 2020. She passed away at home, doing her "Monday tasks"...a tiny little giant of a human being.
Janice was born on May 30, 1935, to Clarence Mower and Leona Christina Clark, in Spring Canyon, Utah. She was the next to last child, born into a big, happy family.
She attended elementary and junior high schools in Springville, Utah. She attended Juab High School in Nephi, Utah.
While in high school, Janice met Gary Frandsen, soon to be her beloved sweetheart. They had a whirlwind romance, and were married on August 2, 1952 (68 years!). In October, 1994, they were sealed for time and eternity in the Logan LDS Temple. They have six children, and are the proud grandparents of 23 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.
Janice was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was a talented teacher and mentor.
Janice was preceded in death by her parents, by an infant brother, and by her brothers Bill, Don, and Gene. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Neatha, LaRue, Beth, and Connie.
Janice is survived by her beloved husband, Gary, her children, Kristy (Byron) Liljenquist, Katy (Floyd) Powell, Garaleen (James Glen) Parks, Jan (Chubb) Munns, Bill, Bobbi (Jason) McGraw. and by her grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is also survived by her baby sister, Dianne Shumway.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 N 100 E, Tremonton, Utah, from 4-6 pm.
There will be a viewing and memorial service on Monday, August 31, 2020, at the Curlew Valley Ward Meetinghouse, 75 N 100 E, Snowville, Utah. Viewing time: 10:00 am-11:30 am. The funeral service will follow from noon-1:30 pm.
The family wishes to offer love and thanks to the many cherished family and friends who have cared for and loved Janice through the years, but especially during the last 2 years. We recognize and are deeply grateful for the community family that have loved and nurtured both Gary and Janice. We love and appreciate you.
