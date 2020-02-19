July 27, 1931 ~ February 12, 2020
Janice Shupe O'Driscoll 88, died February 12, 2020 at home in SLC due to heart failure. She passed quietly, surrounded by her loving Daughters and her devoted sweetheart and companion Wally Bates. The funeral will be held Thursday at 11:00 in the Kamas LDS Chapel. Born July 27, 1931 to Charles Daniel Shupe and Anna Helen Kelly, she was raised in Ogden and later moved to Huntsville where she was described as "the prettiest Maiden in the valley". Her adoring boyfriend also agrees that she was "quite a gal". She married Del Burt Halls in 1953 and was later divorced. She married Bob O'Driscoll of Kamas in 1975 and was widowed in 2001. She was an active member of the LDS church, having served in the Salt Lake Temple where she met the "love of her life" Wally Bates.
She enjoyed the outdoors and running the St. George Marathon with her Daughters for several years. She loved to travel and was a member of the DUP. She could be found every Tuesday at the Sizzler with her favorite guy hoping to have a lobster tail. Surviving are her children Janie (Ryan) Conway of Roy, Janene Ann Halls of Kamas, Connie (Dale) Nunley of Grantsville and Douglas Del Halls of Denver. She is also survived by 13 Grandchildren and 19 Great-Grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Helen (Ralph) Hansen, Debby Frost, Roger (Lynette) Shupe, Richard (Louise) Shupe, Michael (Penelope) Shupe, Dan (Barbara) Shupe and Jerry (Becky) Shupe.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Charles and Anna Shupe, her son Darin Wayne Halls, her Brothers, Bob, Tom and Douglas Shupe, her Sister Charlene Russell and Grandson, Micah Kristen Atkinson.
A special thanks is extended to Jeveilka, Teresa and Christi for their care and support during her final days.
The Funeral will be held at the Kamas LDS Chapel 100 W. Center St. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm and Thursday at 10:00 one hour prior to service. Interment is to take place in the Marion Cemetery.
