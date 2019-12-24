Janice Tolman Hill, much-loved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend returned to our Heavenly Home on December 21, 2019.
Janice had a passion for making handcrafted items. You could say her life was like the cherished family patchwork quilt, each piece loved and having meaning.
Janice's quilt began when she was born November 26, 1946, in Ogden, Utah to Ezra R and Marjorie Love Tolman. Growing up in Clearfield, Utah and graduating from Clearfield High School and later attending Utah State University and Weber State.
Janice added an important centerpiece of her quilt when she married Rodney Don Hill on June 13, 1969, in the Salt Lake Temple. This is when her personal family began.
Janice and Rodney have four children. Janice took time with each child to teach them to build their own quilt, to start with using thread from the love of Jesus Christ. She taught the importance of using pieces of testimony in being a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. One of the valued lessons was the importance of family.
Janice found many pieces of her quilt while doing volunteer work throughout her life. She volunteered at her children's schools, hand made items for people in need, and volunteered hours of service at the Bountiful Temple.
The quilt that Janice made in her life will be a cherished memory of the love she had for her family. Janice is survived by her husband Rodney Don Hill; her children Janalee (Henry) Moeller, Jenifer (John) Stoddart, Rustin Hill, Jalyssa (Erik) Christensen, and her 11 wonderful grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father Ezra R and Marjorie Love Tolman, her sister and best friend Linda Tolman.
A great reunion is surely taking place. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the many friends, hospice caregivers, and family members.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
