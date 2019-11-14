Jared A. Jones

June 7, 1973 ~ November 10, 2019
PERRY - Our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend, Jared Avery Jones, 46, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019.
He was born on June 7, 1973, in Brigham City, Utah, a son of Terry Ralph and Kathleen Francis Jones.
Jared was reared and educated and graduated from Box Elder High School in 1991.
He married his best friend, April Anne DeNaughel on April 1, 2017, in Brigham City, Utah.
Jared was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of the Perry 6th Ward.
Jared worked as a load builder at BMC in Layton.
He enjoyed hiking, hunting, fishing, camping, backpacking, collecting rocks and arrowheads, and tending his animals including his rooster, Scooter with his family. He also was an artist, a trail builder and mountain biker. Jared had a very tender heart, was incredibly kind, and made friends wherever he went.
Surviving is his wife, April; seven children, Zachary Jones and his fianc^, Elisabeth Thompson; Thomas, James, Andrew, Gracie, Faith and Matthew Burton; adopted daughters, Natashia, McKenzee, Courtnie, Valantienia, Dominiquie, Alyssandria Gibby and Madison Kuester and his brother, Jeremy Steven Jones.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Brooke Jones and his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, there has been a memorial account set up at Goldenwest Credit Union in Jared's name.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Perry 6th Ward Chapel, 2950 South 1290 West, Perry, Utah.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S., Brigham City and at the church on Monday for the family only prior to the services.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Combined Veterans of Box Elder County Honor Guard.
Send condolences to