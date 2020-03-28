1989 ~ 2020
Jared Michael Facer (30) passed away on March 24, 2020 in a tragic car accident in Layton, Utah. He is the husband of Angela Morrow Facer.
Born on November 14, 1989, he is the son of Michael and Laura Facer. He graduated from Clearfield High School. He loved his job at Clearlink as an Insurance Agent. He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, ordained as a Priest. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially with his dogs. He truly lived life to the fullest. He will be remembered for his contagious smile and positive attitude.
He is survived by his wife, Angela & their 3 dogs, Sam, Rosie & Rocky, his parents, Michael & Laura, Siblings, Melissa (Jeremy) McIntyre, Justin (Michelle) Facer, Jake Facer, Candice Dyreng, grandparents, R. Fay & Shirley Facer, 12 nieces & nephews, many aunts & uncles & cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandma Geniel Burrell, cousin Rykar Hazen, and dogs, Duke & Luna.
A private graveside service will be performed at the Uintah Cemetery for family.
Memorial donations may be made in Jared's name to his wife, Angela Facer's Venmo: @angiefacerxoxo