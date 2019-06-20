October 11, 1978 ~ June 17, 2019
Jared Paul Farr, 40, born October 11, 1978, lost a long and arduous battle with PTSD on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Jared married the love of his life, Traci, on February 7, 2003. Their union blessed them with two beautiful children, Morgan (15) and Garrett (11). Jared loved being their dad. They were his pride and joy and he never missed an opportunity to boast about them and all their many accomplishments.
Jared worked in Acquisition Management at HAFB and held two degrees, one in Business and the other in Finance/Accounting. He was a born leader who always had the courage to do the right thing even when it was the harder choice. He spent 20 years as an Army Reservist, where he bravely and valiantly completed five tours of duty and earned numerous awards. It was an honor for Jared to serve his country as it was his passion and purpose to standup for the rights of his fellow man.
He was an avid fisherman and spending time on the river made him come alive. He cherished those moments in his life that found him on the water fishing with his dad, who was one of his best friends and someone he looked up to with immense admiration.
Jared had the best sense of humor, he was quick witted and could make anyone laugh.
He is survived by many who adored him, his wife, Traci Farr; two children, Morgan Farr (15) and Garrett Farr (11); father and stepmother, Paul and Audrey Farr; mother, Teresa Collett; mother and father in law, Glenda and Joe Furlong; sisters, Beth Arriola, Michelle Jones, and April Farr.
If we could give Jared one last message it would be that he is so ferociously LOVED and our lives are infinitely better because he was a part of them.
"Lives are like rivers: Eventually they go where they must. Not where we want them to." -Richard Russo
We would like to extend an invite to all those who shared in our love of Jared to join us at the times listed below, as we celebrate the beauty and joy that was his life.
The family will meet with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and Saturday, June 22nd from 9:30-10:30 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22nd at the mortuary.
