Jared Thomas Legge
The passing of our longtime friend and employee Jared has placed a wave of emotions on those he left behind. Jared was not only a friend to most of us but family. Jared was placed in each of our lives for a purpose and he will be missed by so many.
Jared has been a part of the St. Anne's Center Family far before he began employment with us. He devoted almost 10 years of work to St. Anne's. He loved his job, he was proud to work and always was an advocate for those experiencing homelessness.
Jared was always someone that would jump at any opportunity to help with extra activities at work including fundraisers, passing out holiday gifts and serving meals.
Jared was a special individual to all that he worked with and came across. Although at times he was stubborn and sarcastic, he always wanted the best for you. Jared was always someone that people could open up to, although he would always give his honest opinion, sometimes that is exactly what you needed to hear.
Jared had a few favorite things that he could always be seen talking about or having in hand including his pup Simi, Dr. Pepper, Star Wars and the Raiders.
Jared would do anything for anyone and left a lasting impression. His spirit will always be in the foundation and mission at St. Anne's Center.
We love and miss you Jared!
Love your St. Anne's Family!