November 8, 1932 ~ January 16, 2020
Jasmine C. "Jazz" Hazen, age 87, passed away January 16, 2020, in Syracuse, Utah surrounded by family.
She was born November 8, 1932, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Arthur J. Charon, and Marguerite Burrows Charon. She married Richard Hazen May 10, 1952, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They remained happily married until his death in 2001.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother, and friend. Jazz was an accomplished bowler, who enjoyed participating on leagues with her husband, her children and the many friends she gained through the sport. She was a flower enthusiast who grew beautiful plants and flowers and created gorgeous flower arrangements, which she generously shared with family and friends. Jazz was an avid doll collector, often finding "treasures from the DI" which she meticulously restored to their original beauty. In her later years, she had a special companion, her beloved cat "Pretty Boy".
She is survived by one son, Laine (Raelyn) Hazen, Roy; two daughters, Terri (Val) Thurgood, West Point, Kristen (John) Hazen, Clearfield; eight grandsons, two granddaughters, 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, son Curt, daughter Heidi, and seven siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Aaron's Clearfield Mortuary, 1050 South State Street, Clearfield, Utah. Viewing will be Wednesday from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. prior to services.
Always in our memories, Forever in our hearts.
The family would like to thank the special people at BeeHive Homes and Bristol Hospice who have given Jasmine the most compassionate care available and treated our family as their own.
Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery.
