Jason Clark Dahlberg
June 19, 1971 ~ August 8, 2021
Jason Clark Dahlberg passed away at his home on August 8, 2021 at the age of 50. He was born to Jerry and Joyce Holmgren Dahlberg and enjoyed his childhood in the orchards, fields, foothills and mountain canyons of North Ogden.
He lived in Montana briefly but returned to the Salt Lake area where he has since resided. He attended Weber High School and then continued his education at Weber State University where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice.
Jason was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He attended services and many church outings and youth activities. He enjoyed the church music and would often break out in a very loud voice and sing one of his favorite hymns word for word.
Jason married and was later divorced. While married they had two beautiful daughters whom he loved and was so proud of them and their accomplishments.
Jason was challenged by many physical hurdles in his life. He sustained multiple injuries including a motorcycle crash at the sand dunes resulting in a traumatic brain injury as well as a serious back injury from a skydiving accident. These injuries as well as a neurological disease contributed to other complications in his life, including an addiction to alcohol. At the time of his passing, he was receiving medical care for complications following spinal surgery.
Despite these challenges he was able to pursue jobs in the automotive tech business where he found pride in caring for his customers' vehicles.
Jason enjoyed many activities in his life. As a young boy, he loved building go carts and tree houses, and working with wood to see what he could create. Then it was on to bicycles and motorcycles. He golfed and skied and later found that he had a great love for skydiving. He jumped in Utah, Montana and Nevada and made over one hundred jumps. He was a stalwart Tom Brady fan. He loved the outdoors and was always happy when he was able to help his dad at LaPlatta recreation where he enjoyed the comradery with the members and that special time with his dad.
Jason always maintained a very close relationship with his mother Joyce. They regularly met for lunch and movie dates. They would take an occasional drive up to Bear River City just to reminisce about "the good ole days". Jason spent many fun days there at his sweet grandmother's home and with his many cousins, aunts and uncles who lived nearby.
Jason is survived by his mother, Joyce Dahlberg; children, Nichole Slaughter (John), and Rylie Dahlberg; brothers, Chris Dahlberg (Jill), and David Dahlberg (Michelle); and sister, Lynne Maero (Guy). He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Dahlberg.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate contributions to the Brain Injury Alliance at braininjuryutah.org
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com