August 22, 1978 ~ March 24, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Jason Earle Stevens announces his sudden passing on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Jason will be lovingly remembered by his daughter, Kaydee. Jason is survived by his parents, Thomas V. & Dorcas Stevens; brother Vincent (Kim) Stevens; sister, Tara (Nick) Degnan; several nieces and nephews and Grandma Eileen Stevens. Jason was preceded in death by his wife, Lacie (Hunt).
A Celebration of Life will be held later.
