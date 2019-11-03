December 25, 1970 ~ October 28, 2019
Jason Quinn Wells was born on Christmas Day, 1970. He would have been 49 this Christmas.
Jason's mom is Ruby Spencer (Shannon) of Perry and Jason's dad is Michael Wells (Kathryn) of Harrisville.
Jason has a brother, Steven Wells. Jason also has his kids, Taylor, Sageon, Megan; grandkids, Dasie, Luie, Skip; stepsisters, Darcie (Steve) Demeyer, Ogden, Cammie (Carlos) Emjay, Salt Lake; nephews, nieces, cousins, and other family that he loves dearly.
Jason was always fun to be around. He had a wit about him that made him Jason. He could always make everyone laugh, and he did. It seemed that Jason had the knack of being in the right place at the right time to help others who were in trouble or dire need and he always offered his help. Jason will certainly be missed not only by his family but also by many others.
Jason was preceded in death by several cousins, grandparents and others but of most significant to him was his sister Cherice who died in a car accident 16 years ago. Our prayers are with you, Jason.
On Tuesday November 5, 2019, a viewing will be held at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E 200 S. from 6 to 8 p.m. A viewing will be offered on Wednesday, November 6, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. followed by the funeral at noon at the Perry 6th Ward, 2950 S 1290 W, Perry UT.
In Lieu of flowers, donations will be appreciated to help with expenses. Donations may be sent to Gillies Funeral Chapel, PO Box 704, Brigham City, UT 84302. We are appreciative of the Perry 6th Ward and the services rendered by Gillies Funeral Chapel.
