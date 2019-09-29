Our Little Stinker Javon Nasir Martin was called back to heaven after a short visit with mom and dad on September 21, 2019.
Within that short time you brought so much joy and happiness, but most of all love to us! I will never forget your sweet little hands and feet nor will I ever forget the warmth and overwhelming love when seeing and holding you.
Mommy and Daddy will miss you till the day we meet again.
Javon is preceded in death by his Uncle, Michael Anthony Olvera, his cousin Angelica Olvera and his brother-in-law DeNero Snider.
He is survived by his father Allon Martin, mother Jennifer Olvera, sister Marcella Atkinson, brothers Lawrence Aaron, Daunte Atkinson, Derrell (Elsa) Atkinson and Jontae Martin, grandparents, Ignacio and Rosalie Olvera, Ronna Walker and Curtis Martin, nephews, DeNero Snider and Lawrence T. Aaron.
Rest in Peace my sweet Angel, mommy and daddy will be with you again!
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
