Jaxon Daniel Egbert
January 31, 2004 ~ December 6, 2020
On December 6, 2020 Jaxon Daniel Egbert, our beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, passed away unexpectedly. Jaxon was born on January 31, 2004 in Ogden, UT to parents Daniel Egbert and Amy Ackerman Cummings.
Jaxon was a wonderful child and a great joy to his entire family. He will especially be missed for his quick wit and "that's what she said" comebacks. He enjoyed playing sports and excelled in football with his Terrace Titan Team where he made many lifelong friends. He also enjoyed playing basketball and baseball. Jaxon loved the outdoors and going camping, hunting and fishing with family and friends. He loved being on the water and going boating with his dad in the summers. Jaxon also loved gaming and playing online with his friends. He enjoyed playing percussion and guitar in school and loved listening to all genres of music.
Jaxon had a special bond with his sister Devyn. They drove each other crazy but as they got older they had a bond like no other. Jaxon also was a great big "bubba" to his siblings Brooklyn and Jace. They adored Jaxon and will always remember the great times they had with him. He also had the opportunity to have bonus sisters Sloane and Ruby who he had a lot of great times with that they will always remember. Jaxon took his big brother role seriously and was forever the protector to all his siblings.
Jaxon and his dad had more than a father son relationship, not only was he his dad but he was his coach and greatest supporter. Not a day will go by that his dad will miss him tremendously but will also remember how proud Jaxon made him.
Jaxon had a very fun, silly personality that he and his mom played off of. Neither one was able to ever be very serious around each other. His mom was his biggest cheerleader on the sidelines, usually being way too loud for Jaxon's liking. His mom will forever keep his memory alive and always cherish the memories of Jaxon.
Jaxon attended Riverdale Elementary, Country View Elementary, Rocky Mountain Junior High, Fremont High School and currently was a Junior at Bonneville High School. He had a large community of friends and teachers that are feeling his loss. Jaxon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Fair Grove Ward where he had many great leaders and friends.
Jaxon is survived by his dad, Daniel Egbert, Lori Woodruff of Washington Terrace; his mom and stepdad, Amy and Jeff Cummings of West Haven; siblings, Devyn Egbert, Brooklyn and Jace Cummings of West Haven; Sloane and Ruby Lowery of South Ogden; grandparents, Dan and Sandee Egbert of Washington Terrace; Bonnie and Jim Winder of Morgan; Greg and Kathy Cummings of Farr West; great-grandma, Myrtle Jensen of Roy; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins that adored Jaxon. Jaxon was preceded in death by his grandpa, Andy Ackerman; uncle, Daren Gittins and many great-grandparents.
Jaxon you are so loved and we will miss you so much. Your struggles are over and we will cherish your memory always, we hope you have found your peace. Thank you for being such a bright star in all our lives.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.