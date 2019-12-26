March 19, 1929 ~ December 23, 2019
Jay Arff Shepherd, 90, and a resident of North Ogden, UT, passed away on December 23, 2019, in Salt Lake City, UT.
He was born on March 19, 1929, in Paris, Idaho to Vada Amelia Jacobsen and Robert Arff Shepherd.
Jay graduated from Weber High School and served in the Navy Reserves. He worked as a Data Engineer at Hill Air Force Base until he retired.
He was married to Carole Corrine Wick. They had four children.
Jay enjoyed service to others, woodworking, was the jack-of-all-trades and loved everyone.
Jay had eight siblings.
Preceded in death by daughter, Lauren Diane Hornsby; siblings, Robert Dean, Russell Dean, John, Shirley Fay, Rodney Fred. He is survived by Christine Lee Seamons, Daniel Kent (Diana) Shepherd, Jacqueline Dee (Ernie) Otero; brothers, Richard Conrad and William P. Shepherd; and sister, Charlene Niederhauser.
Dad's life was an example of service. He served family, friends, and anyone who needed assistance. He lived a Christlike life and preached unconditional love.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery.
There will also be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Please see Lindquist's website for more information in the coming days.
