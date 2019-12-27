March 19, 1929 ~ December 23, 2019
Our dear Dad, Brother, and Grandpa to so many, Jay Arff Shepherd, at 90 years of age passed away on December 23, 2019, at St. Mark's Hospital after complications from a fall.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Corinne Wick-Seger in 2004 after lovingly caring for her for over 15 years, following an accident. They were married for 54 years. He was born on March 19, 1929, in Paris, Idaho to Vada Amelia Jacobsen and Robert Arff Shepherd.
He graduated from Weber High School and served in the Navy Reserves. He retired after 30 years as a Division Chief in the Engineering Department at Hill Air Force Base, where he worked primarily on the F-16 airplane, with a continuing love for airplanes and engineering throughout the rest of this life.
He played the trombone in jazz bands throughout his life and always talked about the honor it was to get to play with Joe McQueen, even as recent as last year. His other hobbies included woodworking, yard care, and watching the Utah Jazz.
Dad showed his love for others through thoughts and good deeds. He could fix literally anything and helped his family, friends, and neighbors whenever possible.
Before his accident, he still was mowing his neighbor's lawn in addition to his own. After his first fall and surgery in July, he was lovingly cared for by his daughter Christy and his granddaughter Allie for the last five months of his life.
A special thank you to his neighbors and his sister, Charlene, with all their help during this time. His favorite quote was "Talk is cheap. It's what you do that counts." He taught his family integrity and love and lived by those principles always. Dad was the patriarch and rock of our family and will be sorely missed.
Jay was also preceded in death by daughter, Lauren Diane Hornsby; siblings, John, Shirley Fay, Robert, Russell Dean, and Rodney Fred Shepherd. He is survived by three of his children: Christine Lee Shepherd-Seamons, Daniel Kent (Diana) Shepherd, Jacqueline Dee (Ernie) Otero; brothers, Richard Conrad and William P. Shepherd; and adoring little sister, Charlene Shepherd.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment will follow the services on Monday at the Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
