November 13, 1928 ~ December 23, 2019
Fredericksburg, VA -^Jay Clifford Smout, 91, died December 23, 2019 in Fredericksburg, VA of causes incident to age.
He was born November 13, 1928, in Ogden, Utah to Clifford John and Marzula Jane Robson Smout.
He was raised on the Smout dairy farm in Slaterville. He married Fayrene Dietert on November 7, 1955, in Corona, California.
In 1947, Jay joined the Navy at age 18 and served on active duty for 31 years where he advanced in rank from Seaman Apprentice to Captain, Medical Service Corps, U.S. Navy.
During the Korean War, he served as a hospital corpsman with the First Marine Division (1950-1951) including the Chosin Reservoir Campaign, November-December, 1950.
At the time of his retirement from the Navy in 1978, he was Commanding Officer, Naval Hospital, Oak Harbor, Washington, the first non-physician to serve in that capacity.
His personal military decorations include a Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal (Two awards), Presidential Unit Citation (Two awards), and Navy Good Conduct Medal.
Following his Navy career, Jay began a second career in health professions education, with faculty appointments at Saint Joseph's College, Standish, Maine (adjunct 1988-2001); University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, Texas (1978-1982); Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina (1988-1990); and East Carolina University Medical Center, Greenville, North Carolina (1990-1993). During his tenure at East Carolina, he edited the first model national curriculum for residency training in surgery.
Jay graduated from Weber High School, Ogden, Utah, class of 1946; George Washington University, BA and MA, 1964; and University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Ph.D., 1988.
During his later years, Jay was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; serving as Bishop's Counselor, Ward Finance Clerk, Quorum Teacher, and Family History Center worker, among other callings.
Jay is survived by his wife of over 64 years, Fayrene, Fredericksburg, VA; son Robert (Eileen), Arlington, VA; daughter, Rhana (Paul) Paris, Kill Devil Hills, NC and three grandchildren, Jacob, Shelby and Julie. Also surviving, a brother, Curtis Smout, of Riverdale, UT; brother, James Smout (Vicki), of Scottsdale, AZ; a sister-in-law, Shirley, of Slaterville. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Myrna Meyerhoffer and a brother Ronald.
His wishes are to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery, a local memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: