November 13, 1928 ~^December 23, 2019
Captain Jay Clifford Smout U.S.N. (ret.) was buried in Arlington National Cemetery, Washington D.C. yesterday, May 11, 2020, with Dignified Military Honors.
Jay was the first son of Marzula Robson and Clifford J. Smout. He was raised on the family dairy farm in Slaterville.
He joined the U.S. Navy at age 18 where he served for 31 years in the Medical Service Corps. He received several Meritorious Service Awards.
Jay earned a Ph.D. and taught Hospital Administration classes at several institutions. He was a member of the LDS Church serving as Ward Clerk, Bishop's Counselor, teacher, and served in the Family History Center.
Jay is survived by his wife of 64 years, Fayrene D. Smout, Fredericksburg, VA; a son, Robert J. (Eileen) Smout of Arlington, VA; a daughter Rhana (Paul) Paris of Kill Devil Hills, NC; three grandchildren, Jacob, Shelby, and Julie. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Shirley P. Smout of Slaterville; a brother, Curtis E. Smout of Riverdale, and a brother, James L. (Vicki) Smout of Scottsdale, AZ. Jay was preceded in death by his sister, Myrna Panter Meyerhoffer; and a brother Ronald Smout, both of Slaterville.
