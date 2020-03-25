Jay Don Wardle

July 29, 1929 ~ March 22, 2020
J. Don Wardle, 90, passed away on March 22, 2020. He was born July 29, 1929 in Ogden, Utah to William Elton Wardle and Margaret Jane Blakeley. He attended Ogden High School, Weber State College and Utah State University.
Don was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a full-time mission to Holland from 1949 to 1951.
After Don returned from his mission, he married Mary Ann Wyatt in 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Don was a WWII Veteran; serving as a First Lieutenant in the Army Occupational Forces in Frankfurt, Germany.
Don worked as a machinist and enjoyed his work very much. In 1972 he moved his family to Canoga Park, California for his job at Marquardt Corp. After living there for seven years, the Wardle family moved back to North Ogden, Utah. Don founded JD Machine, which is now a large manufacturing plant owned and operated by his son Matt. Don always enjoyed working with his hands and was very mechanical. His job was his hobby. He never really retired and continued to go to his office at the shop every day up until just a few months before he passed away. He was very fortunate to have a place where he felt needed and productive. Don was very much a "people person" and enjoyed his association with the "guys at work." He had many wonderful friends who brightened his days.
Don believed in serving the Lord and did so very faithfully throughout his life. He served in many callings including: second counselor in the bishopric of the North Ogden 7th ward, Bishop of the Canoga Park 2nd ward, and Bishop of the Ben Lomond 11th ward. He and Mary Ann served a full-time mission to Fresno, California from 1997 to 1998.
Don was, most importantly, a devoted husband and father. He and Mary Ann left behind a large posterity that has been blessed by their sacrifice, teachings and example.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 63 years and a sister (Ruth Bryan).
He is survived by one sister, Nelda Wardle, and five children: Rebecca (Jerry) Sandberg, Lisa Leigh, Natalie (Brent) White, Peggy (Sid) Creager, and Matthew Don (Teal) Wardle, 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren with two on the way.
The family is indebted to ShaRee at Symbii Hospice, Dr. Brian Heaton and Rick Cloward PA, (& office staff) whose compassionate medical expertise was a great blessing to Dad. We also appreciate Lotus Park Assisted Living and their staff, especially Kyley Christian who made Dads last year's much brighter. We want to thank Michael Lewis who not only drove him to the shop and back each day, but was also a caring friend who helped him in many ways.
A small graveside service will be held at Ben Lomond Cemetery for his immediate family due to current health and safety restrictions. A live stream video of the service will be posted on Myers Mortuary & Evergreen Memorial Park Facebook page for friends and family wishing to view it at 11:30 a.m. Also, a link to the service can be found at bit.ly/donwardle.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
