December 14, 1930 ~ July 23, 2019
Jay Jackson, 88, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019, at the Sunshine Terrace nursing home in Logan, Utah, surrounded by family members.
Jay and his twin brother, Ray, were born on December 14, 1930, on their family farm in Bountiful, Colorado, the sons of William Gilbert and Ruth Agnes Shawcroft Jackson. Throughout his life, he was always very close with his surviving siblings, Ray Jackson and Mary Beth Jackson Reynolds.
Jay attended the University of Colorado Boulder for a time, and when his father passed away, he took over the responsibility of running the family farm. He was a rancher/farmer, primarily raising sheep and beef cattle near Sanford, Colorado. He married his sweetheart, Evelyn Poulson of Sanford, Colorado, on August 14, 1951, in the Salt Lake City Utah Temple.
Jay and Evelyn's children are William Allan (Sue) Jackson of Roswell, New Mexico; Wade Franklin (Lisa) Jackson of Provo, Utah; James Ray Jackson (deceased); Denise (Ray) Gines of Hanna, Utah; Susan (Edward) Redd of Logan, Utah; Maurice Jay Jackson (deceased); Marilyn (Layne) Crowther of Littleton, Colorado; and Kenneth Lynn (Christy) Jackson of Rexburg, Idaho. At the time of Jay's passing, he had 29 grandchildren and 67 great-grandchildren.
In 1990, he and Evelyn moved to Tremonton, Utah, where he worked as a meat cutter for Kent's Market. Evelyn passed away on April 22, 2000. Jay married Aileen Brown of Washington Terrace, Utah, on October 13, 2001, in the Ogden Utah Temple. Together, they enjoyed traveling, visiting with family and friends, and serving as temple workers. They also served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Arizona Tucson Mission.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington Terrace 13th Ward Chapel, at 4855 South 300 West in Washington Terrace, Utah. Viewings will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the same location, prior to the funeral services. Arrangements made by Allen-Hall Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the General Missionary Fund for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
We would like to thank Sunshine Terrace nurses, aides, therapists, and staff for their kind and compassionate care for Jay during his time there. We would also like to thank the members of the Sunshine Terrace Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for their fellowship and spiritual support.
Interment will be in the Sanford Colorado Cemetery on August 2, 2019. Viewing begins at 9:30 a.m. with Memorial Service at 10:30 am.
