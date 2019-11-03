Jay K. Durrant

^"A PAPA To All"^
February 5, 1950 ~ October 25, 2019
PAPA passed away Friday October 25, 2019, at the Durrant Boys Deer camp with his hunting family. We want to thank all of you very much for all that you did for him that night.
Papa was born in Ogden UT, February 5, 1950, son of Robert L. and Esther Irene Durrant. He was the thirteenth of sixteen children.
Papa married the love of his life, Tori Lana Roberts on November 9, 1967.
They welcomed Lori Kim and John Kelly soon after.
He worked at Peavy Flour Mill prior to starting his own company with his son in 1987, Durrant & Son Lighting, Inc.
Family meant everything to Papa. His favorite activities included softball, hunting, picnicing, fishing, camping, collecting classic cars and anything that created family memories. He made sure everyone had what they needed to make sure they could join in. He purchased tents, camp chairs, ATVs, snowmobiles, and classic cars for all his kids and grands to have one. Kids and dogs were drawn to Papa. He loved supporting his kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews, and all of his pseudo kids.
He made friends with any ole kid on the block, He founded the 975 E. Street "gang", neighborhood kids would ask if "Papa could come play," all the dogs (and his great-granddaughter Melanie) would line up for their turn to get a treat and he couldn't "fold his arms."
He loved old country music and no one girl could get away without dancing with him, whether it be in a dance hall, in the kitchen or a back yard. He was the family pawn shop and ran his "salvage yard" out of "J-mart."
He will be greeted by previous lost loved ones, his parents; five sisters: Dorothy, Barbara, June, Norma and Tessie and one brother, Stan; his beloved First great granddaughter, Winnie; his side kick dog, Cotton and many more.
He is survived by his love, Tori (aka Mokin); his babes, Lori (Norm) Blessant, Kelly (Tara) Durrant; his grands: DJ (Stacy) Blessant, John (Ashley) Blessant, Joey (Alyssa) Blessant, Jay (Cheyenne) Durrant, Jessie (Taylor) Vaughn; and his great- granddaughter, Melanie Rain ^Bean^ Durrant and dog, Lil girl; nine siblings: Jim (Jackie) Durrant, Scott (Lois) Durrant, Kathy (Bill) Jenkins, Peggy Durrant, Lynn Durrant, Lynette Tams, Mary Egbert, Kenny (Ann) Durrant and Joe (Kay) Durrant ;along with numerous nieces and nephews will surely miss him too.
In lieu of flowers, we would like you to bring your favorite memory about Papa or favorite picture of Papa to put in his used "mayo jar!"
To honor Papa's legacy, a potluck style picnic will be held at The White Barn. 24 White Barn Dr. Pleasant View, UT 84414, Saturday, November 9, 2019, 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.,
In true Papa's picnic fashion please bring a potluck dish. This day would have been his and Tori's 52nd wedding anniversary.
