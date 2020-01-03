December 16, 1937 ~ December 31, 2019
^"You meet the nicest people when you say Hello!"^ Jay Kendell
Isn't it ironic that this warm, open-hearted man graduated from this earthly realm on December 31, 2019, due to a heart ailment -^namely endocarditis. Jay was born December 16, 1937, to Parley and Nellie Kendell in Ogden, Utah. He was the youngest of nine children. He graduated from Weber High School and attended Weber State College, making life- long friendships with many classmates. He served in the California Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and his sweetheart, Elaine, also served in the Temple Square/ Conference Center Mission, again adding to their large bank of friends.
Jay worked in the insurance industry, but never had clients undoubtedly more friends, who have remained so. Jay was also a gentleman farmer and rancher on the property his family homesteaded in the 1800's. (You can see him cutting hay on Google Earth.) The farm is an unequalled classroom for children and grandchildren to learn the blessing of work. Many wonderful memories were made working and laughing together. Work was never a chore with dad/grandpa, and every job would only take "about an hour!"^Jay truly became a man of many talents, and entertaining resourcefulness.
On January 25, 1961, he hit the biggest stroke of "Kendell Luck"^by marrying Elaine Elmer in the Logan Temple. (He is the first to equate "Kendell Luck"^with being blessed.) He and Elaine were blessed with four wonderful children. They created a family that loves, cares for, and teases each other constantly, and in that order.
Jay loves the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and keeps it simple by treating people as his own kin -^knowing they indeed are. He served in several capacities, formally and informally. In fact, Jay was ministering before ministering was a thing. And he was a faithful home teacher even to those whom he was not assigned.
Jay loves the beautiful world created for us and felt compelled to share it with his loved ones. Whether it was to Pineview Reservoir, searching for the biggest ball of string or traveling the far reaches of the world, it was always full of adventure and opportunities to turn strangers into fast friends.
Jay was always surrounded by family and friends. His giving and friendly nature was unmatched. His farm was always open for anyone to stop by, share a Pepsi and a good conversation. He had a large group of friends that would gather weekly to either golf or "quilt,"^depending on the weather.
He also loves his community, again serving in several capacities, including mayor of Uintah and sexton of the cemetery. He is on the board of irrigation companies and has served as water master more than his fair share of times, "because somebody needs to."^
Jay understood his most important roles were those of husband and father and excelled in both. His children, grand children, and now great-grandchildren know they have been blessed by his love and example. Jay and Elaine are a phenomenal team. We're thrilled they are re-united.
He was preceded in death by his parents, lovely Elaine, sisters Leah Jacobs, Norma Geiger, Ilene Parker and brothers Dee, Lewis, Wallace and Val. He is survived by his brother Blaine (North Ogden), his children, Cristine (Steven L.) Garside (Uintah), Tim (Staci) Kendell (Uintah), Jennifer Jessen (Ogden), and Nikki (Matthew) Petersen (South Weber), 16 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of his Life will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Uintah LDS Chapel, 6660 South 1775 East, and again briefly on January 6, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., before the funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the same location. In lieu of flowers, please "Jay"^It Forward by extending a warm welcome to anyone and everyone, make a new friend or reconnect with an old one, and make a memory with your family.
We request you share your memories and stories of Jay at our family email: jayrkendell@gmail.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
