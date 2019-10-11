August 19, 1949 ~ October 9, 2019
Jay Lawrence Nelson, 70, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, after a long battle with lung disease. He was born in Ogden, Utah, on August 19, 1949, the son of William Frederick and Emily Marie Pierce Nelson.
Jay was raised in Clearfield and worked at Hill Air Force Base as an equipment specialist for over 35 years. He loved riding his Harley and driving his Corvette. While working he enjoyed that his job allowed him to travel the world. He loved his family.
He married Linda Lee on November 3, 1967. She passed away on October 27, 2005.
Survivors include his son, Jeffrey; grandchildren, Derrick, Emily, Ivy, and Jack; and sisters, Lynda (Tom) Bland and Yvonne (Robert) Burger. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda; son, Darin; parents, and brother, Don.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
Condolences may be shared at: