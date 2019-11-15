October 18, 1944 ~ November 11, 2019
Jay Leon Allen was born October 18, 1944, in Ogden, Utah to Raymond and Ada Allen. Jay was raised in Eden, Utah. He graduated from Weber High School, Class of 1963. Jay loved rodeoing, chariot racing, and anything to do with horses.
Jay married June R. Rice for time and all eternity in the Logan LDS Temple on May 1, 1964. They raised their family in Plain City.
Jay laid carpet for many years, then retired from Weber County School District as a custodian where he enjoyed interacting with the students. Jay and June loved campground hosting in the Uinta Mountains, and later became snowbirds staying in Overton, Nevada.
Jay passed away on November 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family after a short battle with cancer.
He is survived by his sweetheart, June, of 55 years, sons Casey (Nicole), Chad (AnDreea), and Corey (Lindsay). Seven grandchildren: Tanner, Marley, Miles, Hailey, Amy, Skyler, and Paige. Siblings: Sharon, Vonda (Dennis), Wayne (Marilyn), and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by parents Raymond and Ada, brother Rex, and brother-in-law Garry.
Funeral services will be held at the LDS Chapel located at 2123 North 2000 West in Farr West on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., preceding funeral services at noon with internment at the Ogden City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Jay's honor to Dust Devil Ranch Sanctuary for Horses on their Facebook page, or at horserescueutah.org.
Dust Devil Ranch Sanctuary for Horses
3305 S. 6500 W., Cedar City, UT 84720