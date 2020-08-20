Jean Abel Hansen
April 17, 1926 ~ August 13, 2020
Our dear mother and grandmother, Jean Abel Hansen peacefully passed away August 13, 2020 at the age of 94 surrounded by her beloved family. She is now back in the loving arms of our Savior, her loving husband, and other family. Her pure and sweet spirit lives on.
Jean was born in American Fork to loving parents, Thomas Ammon and Francis (Brook) Abel on April 17, 1926. She was the 9th of 14 children.
Jean was queen of the Gold and Green Ball in Elwood, Utah in January 1943. She graduated from Bear River High School in the spring of 1943. She then went to school in Idaho to become a Telegraph Operator to help with the War effort. Jean had been dating a handsome Marine and while he was out of state for training, he called to ask her to marry him. She met him in Tacoma, Washington where she married the love of her life, Edward Judkins Hansen on February 10, 1945. She was sealed to Ed in the Ogden Temple on July 11, 2015.
She was a homemaker, a waitress at Keeley's Cafe, and an Electrical Engineer for Sperry Rand as well as HAFB for electrical circuit boards for several models of aircraft damaged during the Vietnam War. Jean retired in 1974 and then worked at the Deseret Gym and Sprouse-Reitz for several years.
Her love for the Lord and her family defined her life. She served in many capacities of church callings and loved to help anyone in the church and neighbors. Whenever she heard of a need, she would take baked goods or whatever was needed to help them. Jean was the epitome of the Pioneer Women. She had faith, strength and resolve. She loved to garden, crochet, embroider, bake, and quilt. She taught her children her different skills. She would make rugs, quilts, baby clothes, hats, and many other items and donated to hospitals and the needy. Recently crocheting plastic mats for the homeless. She bottled fruits and vegetables from her gardens, made jams, jellies, and fruit syrups up until last year. She was quilting, crocheting, embroidering, and baking up until two days before she passed.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Hansen, one granddaughter, Ellen Jean Pratt, her parents, and all but one sibling.
She is survived by her children Terry (Richard) Pratt, Janis "Jan" Bryant, Vicki Stamps, Brenda (Loring) Draper, Jill (Gary) Splattstoesser, and Brent (Kim) Hansen. Also, by 17 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, as well as one brother, Kenneth (Becky) Abel in West Virginia.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to LDS Humanitarian Services or the Shriners or Primary Children's Hospitals.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.