Jean M. Bethers
Our loving mother, Jean Murdock Bethers, was reunited with her eternal companion on July 25, 2021. She was born on November 21, 1926 in St. Louis, Missouri to Wallace and Della (McMurray) Murdock. Jean grew up in Toppenish, Washington in the Yakima Valley. She graduated from Washington State University with a degree in home economics. Jean taught high school sewing classes briefly in Tacoma before moving to Salt Lake City where she met the love of her life, Barton L Bethers. She knew Bart was the one "when he took my hand and we ran up the football bleacher steps togetherthe feeling I had was my hand belonged in his." They were married August 20, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple. Bart preceded her in death on January 5, 2017.
Jean devoted herself to her family, her faith and to others. When her husband returned to college to earn a PhD, Jean returned to teaching home economics at South Ogden Jr. High School to provide for their family. When her husband started a commercial greenhouse, she was one of the first to plant the roses. Late in life, she served with her husband as a missionary in the Employment Center for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served as an ordinance worker in the Ogden Temple.
She had a true pioneer spirit and was a dedicated member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers. She was also an accomplished pianist, serving as an organist and accompanist throughout her lifetime. Jean's birthday and holiday cards, parties, homemade pies and dinners will be greatly missed, and her testimony of the Savior and admonishments to stay true will long be remembered.
She is survived by her children Carol Jean Bethers, Alan (Vilate) Bethers, Julie (Mark) Sheanshang, Brian (Heidi) Bethers, Linda (Bob) Rowe, and Amy Jo Wangsgard; her sister Donna (Eugene) Nielson; 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Pleasant View 12th Ward Chapel, 900 West Pleasant View Drive, where a viewing will be held prior from 10:00 to 11:15 a.m. The service will be live streamed on Jean's obituary page at Myers website www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
