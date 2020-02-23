July 26, 1935 ~ February 2, 2020
Jean Parker Walker, 84, of Bountiful, Utah, passed away February 2, 2020, in Bountiful, Utah. She was born July 26, 1935, to Elwyn Jost Parker and Noma Flinders Parker, in Clinton, Utah.
Jean married Larry Ray Walker and they had four children, Vicki, JoD', Lauri and Troy.
She is survived by daughter, Vicki (Lynn) Munn, Sandy, Utah, Lauri (Nedd) Andersen, Bountiful, Utah, Troy, Grass Valley, California, five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren, sister, Peggy, Star Valley, Wyoming.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Noma, husband, Larry, daughter, JoD', sister, La Rae and brother, Brent.
A family graveside - "Celebration", was held on February 15, 2020. Interment Kaysville City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank all those who helped care for her during her last days.