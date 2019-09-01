August 17, 1950 ~ August 26, 2019
Jeanene Bothner Moran passed away in Layton, Utah on August 26, 2019, at the age of 69. She was born August 17, 1950, to Lloyd and Audrey Bothner in New Orleans, Louisiana. Jeanene married William M. Moran, Jr. on June 20, 1970, and they have three children.
She attended Archbishop Chapelle High School and graduated in 1968. Jeanene was a devout supporter to her husband throughout his military career and she especially enjoyed being a part of the Officers Spouses Club. She also worked in her children's school as a librarian where she devoted many hours of volunteer service supporting private school education.
Jeanene had a heart for the Boy Scouts of America, where she dedicated her time and talents supporting Scout Troop 82 in Plattsburgh, New York. Jeanene was very crafty and two of her biggest passions were sewing and crocheting. She loved sewing for her children and then her grandchildren. During her later years, Jeanene enjoyed serving her community as a member of the Layton Kiwanis Club, where she served as president and vice-president on different occasions.
Jeanene is survived by her loving husband, William; her father, Lloyd Bothner; her sister, Geralyn Bateman; and brother, Brian Bothner. Her children: Lisa Malbone (Nelson), Keith Moran (Jacki) and Scott Moran (Jennie). Her grandchildren: Nelson, Nicolas, Alex (Leslie), Jaydin (Jake), Baylee, Carter, Gavin, Gage, Braeden, and Dylan. Her great-grandchildren: Paizlee, Ezra and Taylor. She is preceded in death by her mother, Audrey Bothner; and her grandchildren, Kennedy and Zachary Moran.
The family gives special thanks to the staff at Fairfield Village and Davis Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on September 5, 2019, at Alpine West Haven (4433 S 3100 W, Roy, UT 84067). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Immune Deficiency Foundation or Kiwanis International Children's Fund.
