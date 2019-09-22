Jeanene Reighard 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jeanene Reighard, 57, passed away September 17, 2019.Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest e-Edition Standard Examiner To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles ArticlesClearfield man among 6 accused of trying to distribute nearly 200 pounds of meth in Weber, Davis countiesRoy High fined $1,400 for failing to field sophomore football team; First football RPI rankings releasedHooper man sentenced to 10 years on federal opioid charges after pills lead to death of West Haven residentLIVE SCORES: Northern Utah high school football updates, Sept. 201 killed in collision with semitrailer in HooperMandatory evacuations lifted as wildfire burns 100-200 acres above Fruit Heights, residents warned to be prepared1 dead, another injured in crash on I-15 near TremontonOgden City's plan for southeast corner of the city beginning to take shapeFamily of Ogden man killed by police want to settle with city out of court, claim police harassmentSwift cleanup in Ogden has some in Farr West wondering about park property +27 Multimedia featured PHOTOS: Northern Utah firefighters walk in memorial ruck on Sept. 11th BenDorger Sep 11, 2019 0 Firefighters from Layton, Kaysville and Hill Air Force Base, among other units, walk in a memorial ruck through Davis County on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in remembrance of Sept. 11th first responders. Latest News Chinese tourists killed in Utah bus crash identified Ogden's core area focus of clean-up effort, volunteers pull weeds, cut grass, more Boys and Girls Clubs to hold programs teaching teens how to tell their stories Utah man free after 15 years in prison for crime he didn't commit Ogden Canyon water metering project will extend into next year Ogden school board approves first sale of bonds to fund school construction Air Force looking to use Hill AFB's west desert training range to test drones Backup RB Ferguson rushes for 101 yards, Davis beats Roy to go atop Region 1 football