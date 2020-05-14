Jeanette Ward Atkinson, 92, of Ogden returned to Heavenly Father to be with her eternal companion Keith, on May 9, 2020. She was born October 19, 1927. She married Keith E. Atkinson May 27, 1949, in the Salt Lake Temple. They have been married 71 years.
They have five children: Gene (Linda) Atkinson, Lynn (Shirley) Atkinson, Karen (Mark) Turley, Blaine (Michelle) Atkinson and Susan (Don) Dahl.
She is survived by 22 grandchildren; 55 great- grandchildren; two sisters Charlene (Jay) Simpson and Ann (Gary) Rhees; one brother Tony Ward.
She was preceded in death by her husband Keith, parents Ralph and Mary Ward, brother Ralph Alden, sister-in-law Margaret Ward and granddaughter Emily.
She was raised in Liberty, Utah on a dairy and poultry farm. She was responsible to ride the Derrick horse during hay season. She fed the chickens daily, cared for the baby chicks, and candled and prepared the eggs for market. She graduated from Weber High School. As a young adult, she worked at Del Monte packaging, Brown's Ice Cream, and Intermountain Knitting Mills.
Jeanette's favorite hobbies were sewing, gardening, and singing. She enjoyed camping and traveling with her family. Jeanette's greatest love and accomplishments were being a wife, mother, and homemaker. She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings, including Stake Primary President and Ogden Temple worker for 16 years. She gave her entire life serving her family and others. She lived her life with faith in Jesus Christ and personal integrity. She was the heart and soul of our family. She is loved by everyone. We are deeply grateful for her life.
Our family is grateful for the loving care of others for our sweet mother.
Family graveside services will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Ogden City Cemetery.
