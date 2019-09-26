Jeanine Elsie Hughes

March 20, 1960 ~ September 24, 2019
Our Lord called Jeanine to her eternal home early Tuesday morning after several years of declining health. She was born March 20, 1960, in Ogden Utah, to Robert and Evelyn (Higgs) Elston.
She graduated from Roy High School in 1978. She married John Frederick Hughes in 1981 and raised her family in Southern California and Cedar Hills, Utah. She later divorced.
She was an amazing and loving mother to her four children. She chose to be a stay-at-home mom and spent a majority of her time supporting each of her children in their chosen life endeavors. She was extremely proud of her children and they are forever blessed to have her as their mother.
She was an avid crafter and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and cross-stitch. She enjoyed spending time with family at their mountain cabin playing and "cheating" at games.
She worked at the Ogden IRS Center, HAFB and the Utah State Developmental Center.
She was a member of Calvary Christian Church and was deeply committed to her unrelenting faith in God. She was taken too early but is now free of earthly suffering.
She is preceded in death by her son Jefferey Adam Hughes; brothers James Spencer Elston and Robert Steven Elston; and all four grandparents, Thomas, and Elsie Higgs and Clarence and Florence Elston.
She is survived by her son Jonathon Robert (Fredrick Kromm) Hughes of Bountiful, Utah; daughters Dr. Jennifer Michelle (Austin) Tango of Redlands, California, Jessica Nicole (Michael Halapy) Hughes of Olin, North Carolina; cherished granddaughter Dryden Elsie Tango; sisters Brenda Evelyn (Robert) Taube of White Salmon, Washington, Laurine Florence (Thomas) Curtis of Layton, Utah; and brother Matthew Clarence Elston of Roy, Utah.
Her life will be celebrated at an informal gathering at Calvary Christian Church, 4737 South 1900 West, Roy, Utah, from 6:30? 8:30 pm on Friday, September 27, 2019.
She will join Jefferey high on that mountain.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: