JeanMarie Dawson Jan 2, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JeanMarie DawsonJeanMarie Dawson, 61, passed away December 26, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Articles18 arrested in Weber County prostitution stingAccident at intersection of 12th Street, Washington Boulevard leaves 1 deadHill AFB equal opportunity director, 2 base attorneys disciplined after investigationUPDATE: Man wanted, 2 arrested after deadly Christmas shooting in RiverdaleEden man jailed, charged with fraudulently trying to secure late wife's assetsWeber, Davis counties expanding pool able to get COVID-19 vaccinationsCoffee blends for racial justice spice community activism in downtown OgdenCharges filed against man, woman, teen in Riverdale shooting deathMan beaten, shots fired outside Ogden bar; Mongols biker club members arrestedUtah Rep. Lou Shurtliff still in hospital 'in stable but critical condition' +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Volunteer opportunities available at local organizations Utah speeds up COVID-19 vaccinations after slow start Family loses mother, grandmother in Ogden car collision State parks in Utah to increase annual pass prices this year Woman accused of defrauding disabled North Ogden group home residents UHP trooper hurt in Riverdale crash on New Year's morning; DUI driver suspected Armed man shot by Ogden police is freed from jail to undergo mental health treatment Fischer: Nosy neighbors are not always a bad thing