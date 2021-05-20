Jeanmarie Hall
July 20, 1941 - May 16, 2021
On May 16, 2021, Jeanmarie Hall died peacefully in Malad, Idaho, joining her husband Narrvel of 57 years in heaven.
Born Wilda Jean Boyce (a.k.a. Bebe) on July 20, 1941, in Emmett, Idaho, to parents Marjorie and Henry "Hank" Boyce. The Boyce family lost their father Hank in a tragic logging accident when Wilda Jean was four years old. Following Hank's death, the family struggled, and Wilda Jean and her sisters Lucille, Sheri, Darlene, Toni, Kay, were ultimately separated and sent to foster homes. At age 12, Wilda Jean went to live with Ephraim and Myrtle Miller and their daughter Marilyn in Malta, and she was adopted by the Millers, changing her name to Jeanmarie.
Jeanmarie attended Raft River High School in Malta. She excelled at music, math and academics-not surprisingly, as her father was the school principal. Jeanmarie had a beautiful singing voice and enjoyed performing with the high school choral group.
Jeanmarie met her future husband, Narrvel Hall, in high school, where their courtship began. Their romance was immortalized in Narrvel's cowboy poem "The Prom," a humorous retelling of their first date.
After graduating high school, Jeanmarie became a proud co-ed at Brigham Young University, where her lifelong love of Cougar sports began. Jeanmarie and Narrvel married in 1963, despite his frequent pranks on her while at BYU, including a rumored "cougar-sighting" in her dorm room. Jeanmarie continued to sing and perform with the BYU choral group, the Hi-Belles, and performed across the western US.
Jeanmarie was a consummate homemaker, raising five children, Kimberly Villiard (Jeff), Shawn (Kathy), Darren, Melanie, and Rebecca Reisbeck (Rhett). Jeanmarie believed in keeping and caring for those in need, raising over forty children in their Layton, Utah home-including Japanese exchange students. Many of them still call her "mom" to this day. With her children mostly grown, Jeanmarie went to work managing a friend's restaurant in Ogden, Good Time Spaghetti Company, for over 16 years. Jeanmarie has 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Jeanmarie and Narrvel retired to Malad and built their dream log-home and farm called Fox Hollow, where they made many treasured, close friendships in their later years. They particularly loved their dinners with the "empty-nesters" group. Narrvel preceded Jeanmarie in death in October of 2020. Not one to be left behind, Jeanmarie now joins her sisters and her eternal companion in the hereafter.
A viewing will be held at Fox Hollow (their home), 125 N 5400 W in Malad, Idaho, beginning at 11:00 am. A graveside service will follow at the Pleasantview Cemetery at 1:00 pm. A Zoom broadcast of the graveside service is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86101102224?pwd=TWd0eXRHZEpNc2JacUlLaXgva25vdz09
Meeting ID: 861 0110 2224
Passcode: Jean
Flowers and condolences can be sent to Fox Hollow (Their Home).