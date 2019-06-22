May 11, 1930 ~ June 21, 2019
"Together Again"
Jeanne Morgan Weaver passed away surrounded by her loved ones on June 21, 2019, in Syracuse, Utah.
She was born on May 11, 1930, to Ralph Franklin Morgan and Rose Burnett Morgan. Jeanne attended school in Layton and graduated from Davis High School in 1948. She enjoyed her high school days and had many friends that she kept in contact with throughout her life.
She married her sweetheart, Donald Weaver, on September 21, 1950, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Together they raised three children, Shelly, Brett and Bart. She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life and served in many callings.
Jeanne will be greatly missed by all the people whose lives she touched. She is survived by her children: daughter Shelly Freeland (Mike), Syracuse, UT; son Brett Weaver (Jeanette), Syracuse, UT; son Bart Weaver (Renee), South Ogden, UT; 12 Grandchildren and 34 Great Grandchildren Sisters, Joan Parker, Reta Cloward, Ruby (Ron) Pauling and sister-in-law Lottie Morgan.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Olive Beth, Bette O'Brien and brother, Clyde Morgan and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Cloward, Moroni Parker, and Gene O'Brien.
The family would like to thank all the staff and residence of RainTree Assisted Living and Bristol Hospice for their loving care.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
