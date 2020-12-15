Jeannine Alice Morris Herdt
December 21, 1933 ~ December 10, 2020
Jeannine Alice (Morris) Herdt passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born on December 21, 1933 in Scottsbluff, NE to Keene L. and Alice "Peggy" Morris.
She is remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend who loved camping, fishing, hiking and hosting gatherings full of games, good food and tons of laughter.
Jeannine was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Stanley K. Morris, Billings, MT; daughter-in-law, Tina M. Wood Herdt; and many other beloved family members and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Ervin J. Herdt; her four children, Keena K. Perguson and husband Danny, Mustang, OK; Douglas J. Herdt and wife Trish, Washington, UT; Peggi A. Herdt, Ogden, UT; and Richard E. Herdt and wife Dana, Fountain Hills, AZ; 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and sisters, Jerilyn G. Wilson, Longmont, CO and Joyce A. Mcllnay, Central City, NE.
A family memorial service will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Clearfield Community Church. The service will be live-streamed on the Clearfield Community Church Facebook account. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Clearfield Community Church Memorial Fund.
