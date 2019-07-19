August 11, 1947 ~ July 14, 2019
Jeannine Andersen Felix, was born August 11, 1947, to Lee Roy Andersen and Betty B. Baldridge, on the front steps of the old St, Benedict's Hospital in Ogden, Utah. She attended Lorin Farr and Polk Elementary schools, Mount Ogden Jr. High school and graduated from Ogden High school in 1965. She attended Brigham Young University for two years and completed her degree at Weber State College in Social Work.
On May 25, 1971, Jeannine married Gary Felix in the Logan Temple.
She worked for State Farm Insurance for 15 years and then Hill Air Force Base for 20 years of service.
Jeannine was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She taught Primary, worked in the library and special needs Mutual.
She enjoyed canning, sewing, keeping a clean home, listening to music, taking piano lessons, visiting with people and traveling. She had traveled to many countries in Europe.
Jeannine is survived by her husband, Gary, son, Jason Tyman (Annie), grandchildren: Tyman, Berlin, Bremen and Emma; three sisters, Nancy (Errol) Smith, Spanish Fork; Linda (Mike) Gardner, Kaysville; and Carolyn Raines, Riverdale. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Roy 9th Ward, 4250 South 2175 West. The family will meet with friends Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South and Monday, at the church.
Interment, Aultorest Memorial Park.
