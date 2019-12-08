Jeannine C. Sullivan

September 28, 1928 ~ December 3, 2019
Our mother, "little grandma", sister and friend completed her earthly mission on December 3, 2019, when she slipped quietly into the arms of our Savoir.
She was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many positions in the church including Primary chorister, Relief Society teacher and music leader.
She retired from KSL Radio where she had worked in the advertising department for many years.
She was a graduate of Fresno High School, and the University of California, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree.
How she loved her Golden Bears. She was active in her sorority and cherished her many memories of Stern Hall, and the lasting friendships she made there.
She was preceded in death by her husband Norman D. Sullivan, her parents, Clyde F. Coombs and Lyle Coombs, her sister MaryLou (Richard) Harline.
She is survived by her four children: Kathy (Terry) Gardner, Robba Lee (Steve) Johnson, Tim Sullivan (Teri) and Jef Sullivan (Kimbra); brother, Clyde F. Coombs Jr. (Anne). She leaves a rich legacy for her 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kaysville 7th Ward Chapel, 331 So. 50 W., Kaysville, Utah.
Friends may visit family Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
