Jearld Jay Senn
1928 - 2021
Jearld Jay Senn, a long-time resident of Plain City, passed away Aug. 1, 2021. He was born on Mar. 2, 1928 to Jack and Artella Prichard Senn.
He married Lola Croft, they had six children, Steven (dec), Jack, Linda, Jeff (dec), Dennis (dec), and Karla (dec), they also raised a grandson, Jason. Lola passed away in 1997.
During WWII Jerry proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Pheasant as a gunner and a cook. He was a Seaman 2nd class.
Jerry was very proud to be a heavy equipment operator and a member of Operating Engineers Local Union 3.
He married Darlene J. Johnson in 1997.
He is survived by his wife Darlene, son Jack and daughter Linda plus several grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at the Plain City Cemetery, 4373 W 1975 N.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com