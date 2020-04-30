On a beautiful Sunday morning, April 26, 2020, heaven graciously opened its door, and a faithful, diligent son returned home to his Father in Heaven and family members after a long struggle with many health issues. He was at his home he loved so much. Jeffery Lamar Schofield was born on August 31, 1952, to Jex Lamar Schofield and Carolyn Beckstead Schofield. They later welcomed his two sisters, Shelly and Cynthia. He lived most of his life in Clearfield, Utah. Jeff attended local schools, graduating from Clearfield High School in 1970. He also attended Weber State College. He valiantly served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Ohio/West Virginia Mission. He worked for Fram Automotive and for the State of Utah, Office of Recovery Services.
He married his sweetheart, Carolee Rytting in the Salt Lake Temple on November 12, 1976. This union brought two sons, Joel Burton Schofield and Ryan Rytting Schofield, who both preceded him to heaven. He also loved his many pets.
Jeff was one of a kind. He had a great sense of humor and was so fun to be around. He was mischievous, a tease, kind-hearted, a hard worker with too many attributes to list. He was everyone's favorite uncle and friend. Jeff had a dazzling smile and commanding presence that filled the room. He was gifted and talented in so many areas including: art, set design, acting, decorating, singing, dancing, public speaking, storytelling, writing, poetry, cooking, landscaping, and creating beautiful things.
He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints holding many leadership positions in the Church, including Bishop of the Clearfield 1st Ward and 2nd Counselor in the Clearfield Utah Stake Presidency. His testimony never wavered. He was compassionate and touched many lives. He served diligently and was a true disciple of Christ.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Carolee; his sisters Shelly Burton (Donald, deceased), and Cynthia Clough (Paul); nieces Rachel (Michael), and Amanda (Nate), nephew Christopher, and many other family members who adored him. He was preceded in death by his sons, his parents Lamar and Carolyn; his other parents George and Maxine Rytting, several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many other family members waiting so there was a joyful reunion on the other side.
We express our thanks for dear family and friends who have helped us so much. And also thank the many doctors, nurses, and medical personnel who have helped him, including all those involved with Hospice care. And special thanks to Shelly, Christopher, Michael Kay, and our sister-in-law Barbara Pratt for their extra care.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or do a kind deed for those in need. And when you can, please give the biggest hugs to those you know and love (he gave the best hugs). That would bring Jeff great joy!
"Good night, sweet Prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." We are grateful Jeff is free from pain but we will miss him greatly and look forward to the day we meet again.
A private family service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Funeral services will be live-streamed and may be viewed on this Memorial Page on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
